STEM series comes through Texoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There is a big event over at Grayson Speedway this weekend. The STEM Series rolls through town, with a lot of talented drivers coming through, some of them local. McKinney’s Johnny Miller is currently 4th in the points standings, and he’s in a talented field that will start up tomorrow night at 8pm at Grayson Speedway.

Click the link for updates on the events at The Grayson County Speedway.

