Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma State headline day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - The 2021 edition of Big 12 Football Media Days wrapped up, with the final four teams making their appearance at AT&T Stadium. Texas received the most attention, with new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas Tech all had representatives, with coaches and players.

Next up for the Big 12, is the actually season, which is just a few weeks away.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Construction continues on US 69/75 and North McKinley as traffic light is removed
Calera traffic light on US 69/75 and North McKinley removed

Latest News

The 2021 edition of Big 12 Football Media Days wrapped up, with the final four teams making...
Big 12 Media Days: Day 2
Day one of Big 12 Football Media Days
Big 12 hosts first day of Big 12 Football Media Days
Day one of Big 12 Football Media Days
Day one of Big 12 Football Media Days
SOSU holds baseball prospect camp
SOSU hosts high school baseball prospect camp