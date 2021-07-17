Texoma Local
Ardmore Parks Department celebrates Parks and Recreation Month

Ardmore Community Water Park during Parks and Rec month celebration
Ardmore Community Water Park during Parks and Rec month celebration(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - July is Parks and Recreation month and the Ardmore Parks Department celebrated with a two part event on Saturday.

The festivities kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Ardmore Community Water Park. with a fun pirate theme day, full of swimming and games with chances to win prizes.

“Today we gave out 50 prizes for the first people, 50 people, that came in today,” Ardmore Parks assistant director Alicia Henry said. “And then we have meal deals we have games we have so much fun going on.”

Admission to the water park was less than five dollars for all children under the age of 12.

The parks department says that affordability is one of the top priorities any time they have an event.

“We want to have things that are free or affordable for our community to come out and do especially because its 100 degrees and this is a really cool place to go,” Henry said.

The water park closed at 6 but the fun did not stop there. The celebration moved to central park where there was more chances to win prizes along with an outdoor movie.

Guests were encouraged to bring their pets to join in the fun.

“We’ve partnered with the Ardmore Public Library and we expect a lot of dogs out there tonight if they want to come and then we have the Zootopia movie that’s going to be happening and they’re going to be giving away a lot of fun things there too including books.”

