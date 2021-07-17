Grand Opening for Red River Railroad Museum new location

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The grand opening of the Red River Railroad Museum was held this afternoon at their new location on Main Street in Denison.

“I’m absolutely elated the number of people that started coming in early before we actually officially opened up and the number of people that have been in today so far is a great success,”on the Board of Directors for the Red River Railroad Museum David Reeder said.

The Red River Railroad Museum in Denison held a grand opening celebration Saturday afternoon after moving to their new location.

The Katy Railway was a primarily passenger train that traveled from Missouri, Kansas, and Texas.

The Railroad came into Texas and founded the city of Denison.

“A lot of the streets in Denison are named after the board of directors of the Katy Railway at the time so it’s just very historic and people that live in this area need to know what Katy Railroad was all about,” Reeder said.

The Katy Railway opened in 1870 and was bought out in 1989 by Union Pacific.

Special artifacts like dining car dishes, telegraph equipment and a book written by Denison local Janet English Schulz who wrote the book talking about her time growing up near the Railroad.

“This is just so wonderful museum and a way to honor the Katy and the railroad,” daughter of Schulz Peggy Deulloa said.

Deulloa said when she heard the Red River Railroad Museum was having a grand opening she knew she had to fly down from California to have her mom’s book be on display.

Deulloa’s grandfather was also a passenger agent and worked on the Katy for 40 years.

“I feel so grateful that we were able to come here and fulfill my mom’s dream to have her book where she grew up in the museum and it just really kinda brings everything full circle,” Deulloa said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.