Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grand Opening for Red River Railroad Museum new location

Red River Railroad Museum held a grand opening to celebrate new location
Red River Railroad Museum held a grand opening to celebrate new location(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The grand opening of the Red River Railroad Museum was held this afternoon at their new location on Main Street in Denison.

“I’m absolutely elated the number of people that started coming in early before we actually officially opened up and the number of people that have been in today so far is a great success,”on the Board of Directors for the Red River Railroad Museum David Reeder said.

The Red River Railroad Museum in Denison held a grand opening celebration Saturday afternoon after moving to their new location.

The Katy Railway was a primarily passenger train that traveled from Missouri,  Kansas, and Texas.

The Railroad came into Texas and founded the city of Denison.

“A lot of the streets in Denison are named after the board of directors of the Katy Railway at the time so it’s just very historic and people that live in this area need to know what Katy Railroad was all about,” Reeder said.

The Katy Railway opened in 1870 and was bought out in 1989 by Union Pacific.

Special artifacts like dining car dishes, telegraph equipment and a book written by Denison local Janet English Schulz who wrote the book talking about her time growing up near the Railroad.

“This is just so wonderful museum and a way to honor the Katy and the railroad,” daughter of Schulz Peggy Deulloa said.

Deulloa said when she heard the Red River Railroad Museum was having a grand opening she knew she had to fly down from California to have her mom’s book be on display.

Deulloa’s grandfather was also a passenger agent and worked on the Katy for 40 years.

“I feel so grateful that we were able to come here and fulfill my mom’s dream to have her book where she grew up in the museum and it just really kinda brings everything full circle,” Deulloa said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds
A crane operator was taken by helicopter out of the Martin Marietta Mill Creek Limestone Quarry...
Martin Marietta worker flown to OU Medical Center after crane accident

Latest News

One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after their small cruiser plane crashed moments after...
Plane crash sends two people to hospital in Lamar County
Ardmore Community Water Park during Parks and Rec month celebration
Ardmore Parks Department celebrates Parks and Recreation Month
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds