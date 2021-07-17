Low Rain Potential, HIGH Humidity Sat-Sun, Soaking Rainfall Mon-Tue

Water vapor imagery-shows a weak trough traversing the southern Plains; it triggered widespread showers Friday morning and a few stronger storms Friday afternoon, all are long gone now. We’re in the stable zone behind the wave and little if any rain is expected overnight; rain chances through Saturday morning are just 10%. It will be plenty hot and humid with Heat Indexes on Saturday as high as 104 degrees and rain chance of 20%.

Upper high pressure anchored over Nevada is expected to build northward this weekend, pushing a much stronger upper wave southward into Texas by Monday. A multi-inch rainfall event is expected to take shape early next week, but it looks we’re getting some “weather luck” in between with only low rain prospects Saturday and Sunday.

Showers gradually wind down by late next week, temperatures will be quite mild for the first half of next week thanks to the clouds and rain, and highs will remain in the 80s.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 20% Showers

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Sunday night: 50% Showers/storms

Monday: 80% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 60% Showers

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Thursday: 30% Showers

Friday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority