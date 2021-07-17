Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared inside the window.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, at the restaurant located on Texoma Parkway.

Employees told Sherman police they saw a man walk up to the drive-thru window with a machete in hand, and just stood there staring.

Police were called to the scene.

The man was given a warning for criminal trespassing, but was not arrested.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.