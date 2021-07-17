Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds

Employees at a McDonald’s in Sherman had a scare Thursday night
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared inside the window.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, at the restaurant located on Texoma Parkway.

Employees told Sherman police they saw a man walk up to the drive-thru window with a machete in hand, and just stood there staring.

Police were called to the scene.

The man was given a warning for criminal trespassing, but was not arrested.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty

Latest News

Families Feeding Families has served the Durant community since 2004. Now they’re hoping to...
Durant nonprofit raising money for permanent location
Ardmore Fire Department requests new thermal cameras
Ardmore factory explosion kills one
One taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
One taken to hospital after car runs over telephone pole in Denison
One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant