Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds
Employees at a McDonald’s in Sherman had a scare Thursday night
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared inside the window.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, at the restaurant located on Texoma Parkway.
Employees told Sherman police they saw a man walk up to the drive-thru window with a machete in hand, and just stood there staring.
Police were called to the scene.
The man was given a warning for criminal trespassing, but was not arrested.
