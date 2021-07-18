Multiple agencies search for man suspected of 3 Oklahoma shootings

ANTLERS, Oklahoma (KXII) - Several agencies are searching for a man they believe to be involved in 3 separate shootings in Oklahoma, within 24 hours.

OSBI says it started Saturday night in Oklahoma City, where the suspect, a black male with tattoos, in his late 20′s to 30′s, hijacked a car and shot the driver.

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock says the suspect then took off in the stolen car, headed south, where he ran out of gas.

Deputies say they believe two good Samaritans tried to help the suspect, by taking him to the nearby Loves convenience store in Vian.

That’s where they say the two men purchased gas, and took the suspect back to the stolen car. The suspect then fired at the men, and took off in the car.

Deputies found the two men laying on the side of I-40, near mile marker 239.

Sunday morning at around 4:30, Antlers police were notified of the suspect in the area. They began a pursuit, which is still going on at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20′s to 30′s, with tattoos on both of his arms and neck. Sheriff Hedgecock says the suspect could possibly be wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

OHP, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, Antlers Police and the Choctaw National Tribal Police are involved in the manhunt.

Law enforcement says they believe this man to be armed and dangerous, if you see him, do not approach.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

