One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash

BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash in MCurtain County.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Friday night, on Holly Creek Road, near Old Broken Bow highway three miles south of Broken Bow.

OHP Troopers say a 2007 Dodge Durango, driven by a 22-year-old man was headed north on the highway when it attempted to negotiate a curve, and struck a 2020 Chevy Spark driven by a 20-year-old woman, who was heading south.

She was taken to McCurtain County Hospital, where she was later taken to Plano Medical Center. Her passenger, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene

Troopers are investigating the conditions of the 22-year-old driver, who was not injured.

