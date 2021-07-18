Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash

One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash(NONE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash in MCurtain County.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Friday night, on Holly Creek Road, near Old Broken Bow highway three miles south of Broken Bow.

OHP Troopers say a 2007 Dodge Durango, driven by a 22-year-old man was headed north on the highway when it attempted to negotiate a curve, and struck a 2020 Chevy Spark driven by a 20-year-old woman, who was heading south.

She was taken to McCurtain County Hospital, where she was later taken to Plano Medical Center. Her passenger, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene

Troopers are investigating the conditions of the 22-year-old driver, who was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds
A crane operator was taken by helicopter out of the Martin Marietta Mill Creek Limestone Quarry...
Martin Marietta worker flown to OU Medical Center after crane accident

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after their small cruiser plane crashed moments after...
Plane crash sends two people to hospital in Lamar County
Red River Railroad Museum held a grand opening to celebrate new location
Grand Opening for Red River Railroad Museum new location
Ardmore Community Water Park during Parks and Rec month celebration
Ardmore Parks Department celebrates Parks and Recreation Month
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds