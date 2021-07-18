One man flown to Texas hospital after Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to a Texas hospital after an accident in Ardmore Sunday morning.

A truck and an SUV collided near Refinery Road and Sam Noble Parkway, causing the truck to roll over.

Joaquin Jacome with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service said one man had a knee injury after he was ejected from the truck.

“We arrived on scene, we saw a truck that was on [it’s side on the drivers side,] Jacome said. “We saw a couple people out. One guy was laying on the road, conscious.”

Jacome said the SUV had minor damage with no injuries.

