One man flown to Texas hospital after Ardmore crash

A man was flown to a Texas hospital after an accident in Ardmore Sunday morning.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to a Texas hospital after an accident in Ardmore Sunday morning.

A truck and an SUV collided near Refinery Road and Sam Noble Parkway, causing the truck to roll over.

Joaquin Jacome with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service said one man had a knee injury after he was ejected from the truck.

“We arrived on scene, we saw a truck that was on [it’s side on the drivers side,] Jacome said. “We saw a couple people out. One guy was laying on the road, conscious.”

Jacome said the SUV had minor damage with no injuries.

