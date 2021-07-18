Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plane crash sends two people to hospital in Lamar County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOSSOM, Texas (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their small cruiser plane crashed moments after taking off from a private air strip in Lamar County.

DPS Trooper Mark Tackett says it happened at 4 p.m. Saturday evening, to Patriot Drive in Blossom, just outside Paris.

Tackett says the pilot, Earl Unruh, 66, and the passenger Lenita Unruh, 62, were both taken to the Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane is listed as an experimental two-seater cruiser plane.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds
A crane operator was taken by helicopter out of the Martin Marietta Mill Creek Limestone Quarry...
Martin Marietta worker flown to OU Medical Center after crane accident

Latest News

One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
Red River Railroad Museum held a grand opening to celebrate new location
Grand Opening for Red River Railroad Museum new location
Ardmore Community Water Park during Parks and Rec month celebration
Ardmore Parks Department celebrates Parks and Recreation Month
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds