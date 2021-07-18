Plane crash sends two people to hospital in Lamar County

BLOSSOM, Texas (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their small cruiser plane crashed moments after taking off from a private air strip in Lamar County.

DPS Trooper Mark Tackett says it happened at 4 p.m. Saturday evening, to Patriot Drive in Blossom, just outside Paris.

Tackett says the pilot, Earl Unruh, 66, and the passenger Lenita Unruh, 62, were both taken to the Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane is listed as an experimental two-seater cruiser plane.

