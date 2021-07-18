Two taken to hospital after Carter County accident

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital early Sunday morning after his car hit a Texas truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was driving west on SH-32 when he crossed the center line and hit a truck from Texas.

The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service took both men to Mercy Ardmore.

The Texas man was treated and released, but the Wilson man was taken to OU Medical Center for his injuries.

OHP said they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

