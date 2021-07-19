Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Big 12 Football Tour-Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -The Big 12 Football Tour continues with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys picked to finish 4th in the conference preseason poll.

The Oklahoma State offense will be led by Spencer Sanders as he heads into his 3rd season as the Cowboys starting QB.

Head coach Mike Gundy thinks his young quarterback really has grown up this offseason, not only in his play on the field, but in his maturity as well.

“He’s learned some patience, he’s learned to calm down, learned he can’t make a play every time,” Gundy said. “He needed to learn to control his emotions which is common but I’d rather pull that dog out of the fight than have to kick it to make it go in. I have a passion for his competitive level he brings to the table.”

“I’m really excited about this next coming season because I feel like we built a lot of team chemistry over the spring season,” said Sanders. “Not even just offense, as a team. So I just feel like we’re operating better and just moving better together.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A man walked up to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Sherman, holding a machete and stared...
Man with a machete walks through drive-thru at McDonalds
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo

Latest News

Jake Fabacher signs with Nicholls State University
Fabacher signs with Nicholls State University
Pride of Four Memorial Tournament
Pride of Four Memorial Tournament held in Denison
Jake Fabacher signs with Nicholls State University
Jake Fabacher signs with Nicholls State University
Pride of Four Memorial Tournament
Pride of Four Memorial Tournament