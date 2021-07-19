Big 12 Football Tour-Oklahoma State Cowboys

(KXII) -The Big 12 Football Tour continues with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys picked to finish 4th in the conference preseason poll.

The Oklahoma State offense will be led by Spencer Sanders as he heads into his 3rd season as the Cowboys starting QB.

Head coach Mike Gundy thinks his young quarterback really has grown up this offseason, not only in his play on the field, but in his maturity as well.

“He’s learned some patience, he’s learned to calm down, learned he can’t make a play every time,” Gundy said. “He needed to learn to control his emotions which is common but I’d rather pull that dog out of the fight than have to kick it to make it go in. I have a passion for his competitive level he brings to the table.”

“I’m really excited about this next coming season because I feel like we built a lot of team chemistry over the spring season,” said Sanders. “Not even just offense, as a team. So I just feel like we’re operating better and just moving better together.”

