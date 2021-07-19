CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KOVR) - Talk about something you don’t see everyday: A car was seen flying and flipping off a freeway onto another road.

People who witnessed it Thursday were horrified.

In dashcam video, screams were heard from a family looking on as the car catapulted off Highway 99, crashing onto the road below.

“Pretty crazy to see someone flying through the air,” said Brian Canejo, who works nearby.

Surveillance cameras at an equipment shop nearby caught the crash.

The car banks off the roadway through the air, followed by a massive plume of smoke.

“Probably caught like 50 feet of air, I’d say,” Canejo said.

When he showed up for work Friday morning, he couldn’t believe his eyes. Canejo watched the crash on the company’s surveillance cameras.

“On camera, when we got to review the tape and we got to see the person actually like beating the cars down the freeway, they’d probably do an 80 to 100 miles an hour, in like a 25 zone,” he said.

California Highway Patrol said the vehicle speeding by surveillance had just been involved in a hit and run moments earlier while driving backwards on Highway 99 and exiting an on-ramp.

Canejo described the moments leading up to the crash.

“They came flying straight through here. There’s a really hard left-hand turn up here,” he said. “They failed to make that turn, just kept going straight and literally went flying over the top of that whole overpass.”

A woman behind the wheel survived, but that’s not the only miracle.

“It looks like they pretty much threaded the needle between the power lines,” Canejo said, clearing the power line on the bottom and just barely missing the one on top.

“We would have lost power,” he said. “It probably would have started a fire in all that dead grass. It could have been a lot worse for them, I’m sure.”

Police said there was no sign of intoxication. The woman who survived the crash only had minor injuries.

