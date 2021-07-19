Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Choctaw Nation reinstates mask mandate at health facilities

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has reinstated a mask requirement for visitors at tribal health facilities.

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority announced on Facebook Friday that all visitors must wear a mask and placed limits the number of visitors a patient is allowed.

“Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in ... Oklahoma, it has become necessary to reinstate some of the previous visitor restrictions to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” according to the statement.

A spokesperson for the tribe did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma increased from 224.7 per day on July 1 to 560.7 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, ranking Oklahoma ninth in the nation with 155.3 new cases per 100,000 residents.

State health officials have pleaded for Oklahomans to become vaccinated and said cases due to the highly contagious delta variant are likely moving into Oklahoma from Arkansas and Missouri, which rank first and second in the nation in new cases per capita.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 46% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose and 39.4% are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee King is the suspect being sought in a double shooting near Vian, Oklahoma, over the...
Multi-agency search continues in Antlers for Okla. double shooting suspect
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee Mayfield (AT LARGE), Stoney Ellis (AT LARGE)
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

Latest News

Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
TMC Medical Minutes-Chiari Malformation
TMC Medical Minutes-Chiari Malformation