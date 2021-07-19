Texoma Local
Fabacher signs with Nicholls State University

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) -It was signing day this Sunday as Howe’s Jake Fabacher signed his national letter of intent to run cross country and track for Nicholls State University.

Fabacher says he’s excited about being surrounded by a culture that really focuses and emphasizes his two sports... and he also has some family ties to the area.

”I have a lot of family from Louisiana and when I was kind of deciding where I wanted to go, Louisianan was always one of the places I said yeah I’ll go there,” said Fabacher. “The campus is gorgeous. I love the campus, I love the environment there and there I felt like this is an opportunity I have where I can really succeed.”

