Garvin county man and girlfriend arrested after Maysville shooting

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII)- A Garvin County man and his girlfriend were arrested after he shot a man in Maysville.

According to police records Lee Winzer shot a man in the leg at a home on 1st Street on July 9th.

The affidavit states after the victim was shot, he heard Winzer’s girlfriend Nicole Lessenden say he needed to get in the car so they could get away from the scene.

Lessenden drove Winzer to Purcell and then drove back to Maysville where police pulled her over.

Purcell police arrested Winzer, and both are now in the Garvin County jail.

Winzer is charged with Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon and Lessenden is charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.