Hit & run that left pedestrian critical under investigation in Colbert

Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early...
Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early Monday morning that left a woman in critical condition.(Colbert Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A vehicle vs pedestrian hit and run happened on 07/19/2021 @ approx 450am. A white female was crossing Hwy 69/75 at...

Posted by Colbert Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early Monday morning that left a woman in critical condition.

Police said it happened just before 5 a.m. when a white woman was crossing U.S. Highway 69/75 and was hit by an unknown southbound vehicle, which continued traveling south.

The identity of the woman is unknown. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the woman, the driver or the vehicle that his the woman is asked to contact Colbert Police at 580-296-2700.

