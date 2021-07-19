Hit & run that left pedestrian critical under investigation in Colbert
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early Monday morning that left a woman in critical condition.
Police said it happened just before 5 a.m. when a white woman was crossing U.S. Highway 69/75 and was hit by an unknown southbound vehicle, which continued traveling south.
The identity of the woman is unknown. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the woman, the driver or the vehicle that his the woman is asked to contact Colbert Police at 580-296-2700.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.