Inmates escape Bryan Co. Jail

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three inmates escaped the Bryan County Jail early Monday morning.

Sheriff Johnny Christian said Roger Lee Mayfield, Stoney Ellis, and Billy Don Payne are the inmates who escaped just before 3 a.m.

Christian said as of 8:45 a.m. Payne was back in custody.

Ellis is in custody for attempting to elude and a hold for charges in Texas.

Payne and Mayfield are both in custody on drug possession charges.

Bryan County Emergency Management said the men were believed to be headed north.

Bryan County residents are advised to keep doors closed and locked and call 911 if you see these men.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant is closed Monday as a precaution.

Details on how the men escaped or Payne’s apprehension are not yet known.

