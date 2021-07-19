Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Little City man dies in house fire

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Little City man died Sunday evening in a house fire.

It happened on Quentin Street in Little City, about ten miles east of Madill. 75-year-old Greer Perry died.

Madill Fire was the first on the scene, but Fire Chief Mike Idleman said by the time they arrived, Perry had already died.

The fire was investigated by the state fire marshal. The fire is believed to have been caused by old wiring that was overloaded with appliances.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee King is the suspect being sought in a double shooting near Vian, Oklahoma, over the...
Multi-agency search continues in Antlers for Okla. double shooting suspect
Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee Mayfield (AT LARGE), Stoney Ellis (AT LARGE)
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

Latest News

Ted’s Tacos opens Ardmore location, Ada location on the way
Garvin county man and girlfriend arrested after Maysville shooting
Maysville woman arrested for 2nd degree rape
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large