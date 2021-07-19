Little City man dies in house fire

LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Little City man died Sunday evening in a house fire.

It happened on Quentin Street in Little City, about ten miles east of Madill. 75-year-old Greer Perry died.

Madill Fire was the first on the scene, but Fire Chief Mike Idleman said by the time they arrived, Perry had already died.

The fire was investigated by the state fire marshal. The fire is believed to have been caused by old wiring that was overloaded with appliances.

