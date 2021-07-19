Texoma Local
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT
CARTWRIGHT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man was flown to a Texas hospital after a motorcycle crash in Bryan County.

It happened just a mile north of Cartwright, Oklahoma, on Willafa Woods Road at around 10:20 last night.

Troopers said a 41-year-old man was headed north on his motorcycle when a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at Vernon Road and pulled out in front of him.

The motorcycle turned on its side and slid under the pickup truck.

The man was flown to Medical City Plano with multiple injuries.

Troopers are investigating who the driver of the pickup is.

