Man drowns at Lake Texoma

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - A 21-year-old man drowned at Lake Texoma this weekend.

Texas Game Wardens said Yahnah-Yaqqiyr Zion Wynn-Bey was visiting from West Texas with a group of friends.

It was just supposed to be a fun fishing trip, but things took a tragic turn.

The group went out on a guided charter boat on Sunday morning, but Wynn-Bey fell out somewhere near Island View Park before 9 a.m.

Multiple agencies looked for him for nearly a day and a half until they found his body Monday afternoon in the lake.

Game Warden Randolph McGee said he doesn’t think drugs or alcohol were involved, and it possibly could have been prevented.

“We were told he was a good swimmer, but simply just falling out of a boat and into the lake, you know, there was a lot of high waves and just a tragic accident,” said McGee. “I strongly believe this would have been avoided if he was wearing a life jacket.”

He said that Texas and Oklahoma laws don’t require anyone above the age of 13 to wear a life jacket, but people need to have one readily available.

