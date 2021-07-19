Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast

Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.(Seaside Aquarium / CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEASIDE, Ore. (Gray News) - A large fish typically found in tropical and temperate waters was spotted on a beach along the Oregon coast.

The Seaside Aquarium received reports of a 3.5-foot Opah on the beach on July 14.

Members of the aquarium responded quickly and recovered the 100-pound fish.

“It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd looking fish,” the Seaside Aquarium posted on Facebook.

The aquarium plans to freeze the Opah so that a school group in the area will have an opportunity to dissect the large fish when the school year starts.

While it’s rare for Opahs to travel so far north, the aquarium says it’s not unheard of. They say OregonLive reported that a 97-pound Opah was caught in the area in 2009.

Opahs, also known as moonfish, live in the open ocean where they feed on krill and squid. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.

A large fish, rare to the Oregon Coast, was found on Sunset Beach this morning. The 3.5 foot, 100 lbs Opah was reported...

Posted by Seaside Aquarium on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee King is announced as a person of interest in the slew of shootings across Oklahoma within...
Multiple agencies search for man suspected in 3 Oklahoma shootings
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
Man airlifted to Texas hospital after motorcycle crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
One dead, another hospitalized after McCurtain County head on crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after their small cruiser plane crashed moments after...
Plane crash sends two people to hospital in Lamar County
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
New chief selected for Capitol Police after Jan. 6 insurrection
Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Largest fire grows, force evacuation of wildlife station