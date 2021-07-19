Texoma Local
Maysville woman arrested for 2nd degree rape

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 19-year-old Maysville woman was arrested for 2nd degree rape in Garvin County.

A police report states Paige Stewart had been having sex with a fifteen-year-old boy.

That boy’s mom found video evidence on his phone and called the police.

According to police records, Stewart told officers she thought the boy was a year older, which wouldn’t be a crime in Oklahoma.

Stewart was taken to the Garvin County jail. If she’s convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

