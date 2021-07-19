Pride of Four Memorial Tournament held in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -On May 24, 2020, Durant High School students. Kaleb Foster, Fernando Flores, Jack Sarver, and Hunter Ford lost their lives at the hands of drunk driver. However, their families and the Texoma Community are making sure their memory lives on.

This weekend, Texoma Tournaments and PAC Sports put on the Pride of Four Memorial Tournament out at Texoma Health Foundation Park. The tournament was to raise funds for the Pride of Four Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship created in memory of those four Durant students.

Baseball and softball teams across Texoma came in to participate in the tournament.

”We love the support we’re getting for this event. We have a lot of events that we give back to but this one is very special,” said Clarence Boston, tournaments director for Texoma Tournaments. “We just wanted to come out today and just give back the cause to those who lost their life so young. They didn’t get a chance to experience life what God had created it for.”

The goal this weekend was to raise $4,000 to be able to provide $1,000 scholarships to four high school seniors next year.

