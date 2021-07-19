Ted’s Tacos opens Ardmore location, Ada location on the way

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City restaurant opened a new location in Ardmore Monday morning.

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina is open until 10 p.m. every day of the week.

The taco shop serves specialty tacos and margaritas and appetizers.

They’re open on weekends to serve brunch foods like churro French toast, breakfast burritos, and mimosas.

Spokeswoman Amber Theinert said they’re hoping to expand across Oklahoma. She said today’s grand opening was a success.

“Got ready to open the doors and opened a little bit early to get everyone accommodated and into the restaurant,” Theinert said. “But so far, we’re really happy to see our guests in the location, and they seem to be enjoying the food. We’re just happy to be here and finally open.”

Ted’s next stop is Ada. Theinert said they’ve already started construction for that location and they hope to open in the fall.

