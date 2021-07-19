Texoma Local
Theatricks Director Celebrates Retirement
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Theatricks said goodbye to its director of more than three decades Sunday evening.

Webster Crocker celebrated his retirement from the theater after working there for 32 years.

Family, friends, and fans gathered at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom to remember Crocker’s long career.

After so many years, Crocker said he’ll miss getting to work directly with the local community.

“I’m going to miss being close to the kids that were involved with the program, so, just that close collaboration with the families with all the dear ones that I’ve gotten to work with over time,” said Crocker.

Crocker said his plans for the future are wide open, but he’s hoping to stay active in the community.

He said he might even return to the theater, but this time as an audience member.

