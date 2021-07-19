Very Pleasant Tue-Wed

Winds are out of the northeast, and this will help to bring a much more stable pattern in the days ahead along with a few days of mild temperatures. Water vapor imagery-shows a well-defined trough passing to our southeast and ending the rain potential as it ships out.

The steering winds forecast upper high pressure slowly building our way, pushing high temperatures close to 100 degrees by late this weekend. So it looks like the hottest weather of the summer is just a few days away.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot

Monday: Sunny, Very Hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority