Very Pleasant Tue-Wed
..but heating up big-time this weekend...
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Winds are out of the northeast, and this will help to bring a much more stable pattern in the days ahead along with a few days of mild temperatures. Water vapor imagery-shows a well-defined trough passing to our southeast and ending the rain potential as it ships out.
The steering winds forecast upper high pressure slowly building our way, pushing high temperatures close to 100 degrees by late this weekend. So it looks like the hottest weather of the summer is just a few days away.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Sunny
Friday: Sunny
Saturday: Sunny, Very Hot
Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot
Monday: Sunny, Very Hot
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority