1 dead, 1 in custody in Savoy shooting

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Savoy convenience store Monday night.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said just before 10 p.m. a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old man got into a disagreement at the Kwik Check convenience store on State Highway 56.

Deputies said the 30-year-old shot and killed the 36-year-old.

The 30-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

No names have been released.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.