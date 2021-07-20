Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 in custody in Savoy shooting

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Savoy convenience store Monday night.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said just before 10 p.m. a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old man got into a disagreement at the Kwik Check convenience store on State Highway 56.

Deputies said the 30-year-old shot and killed the 36-year-old.

The 30-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

No names have been released.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee Mayfield (AT LARGE), Stoney Ellis (AT LARGE)
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Lee King is the suspect being sought in a double shooting near Vian, Oklahoma, over the...
Multi-agency search continues in Antlers for Okla. double shooting suspect
Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early...
Hit & run that left pedestrian critical under investigation in Colbert
Maysville woman arrested for 2nd degree rape

Latest News

A suspect wanted in a series of shootings across Oklahoma could be in Texoma.
Suspect wanted in multiple shootings last seen in Antlers
Police investigating after shot fired at Bokchito home.
Police investigating after shot fired at Bokchito home
Little City man dies in house fire
Ted’s Tacos opens Ardmore location, Ada location on the way