Man shot and killed in Savoy, alleged shooter not charged

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead after a dispute turned deadly during a shooting outside a Fannin County convenience store Monday night. The suspected gunman is walking free.

Fannin County deputies say calls came in just before 10 p.m. that there had been a shooting outside the Quick Stop convenience store, on Highway 56 in Savoy.

When they arrived to the gas station, a 36-year-old man had been shot and killed.

“It’s crazy because this is usually a quiet town, well, it used to be,” said LaTasha Rowland. “Now it’s getting bigger, more people are coming in.”

Rowland knew of the man who was shot and says people in town are saying it started as a love triangle between two men, and a woman.

“Two guys come up here fighting about some girl they had been dating- I guess they had been arguing about her, and started shooting” Rowland said.

Deputies say the shooter, a 30-year-old man, was taken into custody for questioning late Monday night but by Tuesday morning, he was released with no charges filed.

“Yeah it does scare me, because it was here, and people do that kind of stuff. It’s shocking, it really is. Especially over some girl. It shouldn’t have to happen like that” said Rowland.

Residents told News 12 that the man told police he acted in self-defense, but say the man who was shot in the neck was unarmed.

There have been no further details from the Texas Rangers, or the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

