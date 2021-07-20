Police investigating after shot fired at Bokchito home

BOKCHITO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Bokchito police are investigating after they said someone fired a single round from a handgun into a home Monday morning.

According to police, it happened around 1:40 am on US Highway-70 and the 100 block of North Davis Street while Gennifer Rose was asleep at home with her 17-year-old daughter.

“I was thinking ‘was I dreaming?’ I was trying to figure out what was going on,” Rose said.

The bullet shot through the wall that separates her bathroom, from her bedroom.

“Would it have been four feet over it would have been in my bed area,” Rose said. “I went into the bathroom and saw sheet rock everywhere.”

Rose said Bokchito police were on scene within minutes and dislodged the bullet from the wall.

They say the shot came from a vehicle passing through on Highway 70.

But the shooter had driven off before they arrived.

“It just doesn’t seem real. It just kind of make you stop to think about how life is short,” Rose said.

Police are calling the shooting “a random act” and told Rose the bullet they found came from either a rifle or pistol.

Police haven’t said if the shooting is related to the three men who escaped from Bryan County jail around the same time.

Police say they will be conducting a further investigation Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bokchito Police Department, or the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

