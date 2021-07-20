Sherman ISD and Trinity Baptist Church team up for backpack giveaway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD and Trinity Baptist Church teamed up for a backpack and school supplies giveaway.

On Aug. 1, any local parent will be able to go through a drive-through to pick up the supplies for free.

Kids will even get to choose which backpack they want for the year.

Jason Anderson, the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, said the church has been doing it for twelve years now.

“A kid needs to have the joy of having a backpack on the first day of school,’ said Anderson. “That was one of the things, as a child when I was younger, that I thought always kind of brought a little bit of pride to someone, and it’s having that backpack on the first day of school.”

It’s not too late to donate.

Anyone can drop off a backpack at the church or Five Below.

The church said they have a goal of gifting 600 backpacks, and any donation helps.

