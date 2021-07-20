Sherman ramping up demolition of dilapidated structures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Once standing on a quiet Sherman corner was Regina Martin’s home, but now it’s just an empty pasture of grass as crews pick up the final pieces.

“A lot of memories gone, I mean not in my head, but visually,” said Martin. “It’s upsetting, but I couldn’t keep it up.”

Martin married into the house, but her husband passed away and without him, taking care of the family home got too hard.

She said she moved to a new place, but the home was too far gone before long.

“It became inhabitable,” said Martin. “The walls were coming away from the main building, and the roof was caving in inside, the floors were warped, nobody could live in it. It had to be torn down.”

Now, it’s yet another structure added to Sherman’s long list of demolitions for a project called the Quality Neighborhood Program.

“The goal of the program is really to make sure that these public nuisances are removed so that the neighborhood itself can flourish,” said Nate Strauch, the Sherman Community and Support Services Manager.

None of the demolished structures have people living in them.

The city said most of the buildings on the list are from the owners approaching them and asking for the city to tear their building down.

But in some cases, the city approaches the owner about the state of the property, and if the owner refuses, they can take them to court.

In Martin’s case, the city came to her, which she said came as no surprise.

“You just tell it was old and not inhabitable; we kinda expected it,” said Martin.

Strauch said Sherman City Council put in half a million dollars towards the program and hired an internal city crew to do the job.

This year they expect to demolish 120 structures.

In the past, they averaged 15 to 20 buildings a year.

“It’s just a part of life,” said Martin. “You can’t do nothing about it, you know, so I’ll just have to come by and look at the empty land until somebody gets it and builds on it,”

The city also proposed a registry to bring life back to vacant buildings in downtown.

