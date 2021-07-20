State fire marshal says Sundowner Trailers wood shop fire likely electrical

Coleman, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Coleman Tuesday morning damaged part of one of Johnston County’s largest employers.

The fire began at 5:10 a.m. at Sundowner Trailers in the wood shop.

“They lost a lot of wood,” Coleman Volunteer Fire Department Chief Trey Mills said. “Several saws that they had in the area, there was a lot of tools. Also just equipment, everyday tools and equipment that they use. A lot of wood.”

Mills said it took about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

“It was a lot of tearing down the pallets of wood that they had to get into where the fire were,” Mills said. “The saws that they had had a lot of fire around them and in them.”

Mills said when the Coleman Fire Department arrived, several large fires were burning around the wood shop, so they began figuring out what they needed to put them out.

“Assess the area, get any resources that we need,” Mills said. “Being a small volunteer department, we rely on other departments to come in to help us out.”

Mills said 12 firefighters responded in all, including some from Ravia, Tishomingo, and Wapanucka.

“Knocked it down, got it put out pretty quick,” Mills said. “It didn’t spread too far, but it did do quite a bit of damage.”

Mills said like many volunteer fire departments around Texoma, Coleman needs more volunteers.

“It’s a good thing to do, help the community,” Mills said. “All the small departments and even the larger departments that are volunteer always need people. It can be demanding from time to time and it can be very rewarding.”

Mills said most of his firefighters just enjoy helping people.

“We’re a small community so you know everybody,” Mills said.

The state fire marshal said the fire appears to be electrical. Sundowner Trailers Inc. is still calculating what the fire cost them.

In a statement on Facebook, Sundowner Trailers said they’re thankful that no one was hurt, and they’ll resume normal business hours Wednesday.

