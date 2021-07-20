Suspect wanted in multiple shootings last seen in Antlers

ANTLERS, Oklahoma (KXII) - OSBI investigators say Lee King is the suspect involved in a series of shootings in Oklahoma.

He was last seen in Pushmataha County , where he abandoned a stolen car and took off into the woods.

‘A carjacking in Oklahoma City, it’s a case being investigated by OCPD, but they and our agents believe this is defiantly connected,” said Brook Arbeitman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Saturday night, Arbeitman says King hijacked a Nissan Note from a woman, who he shot in the leg.

Oklahoma City Police say she was badly hurt, but is expected to survive.

After driving down I-40, investigators think King ran out of gas near Vain in Sequoyah County. They say two good Samaritans stopped to help him fill up his tank.

“They purchased gas cans and gasoline, then the two good Samaritans and the suspect left in their vehicle. So, filling in the blanks, the stolen vehicle probably ran out of gas and the two men were trying to help him out,” said Arbeitman.

King then shot the two men, 32-year-old Jake Myers and 39-year-old John Derek Riggs, and left them on the side of the road.

At 4:30 Sunday morning, King was spotted in Pushmataha County when Antlers police tried to stop him.

“He was driving around town with his headlights off, ended up driving down a dead end road and took off into the woods,” said Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock.

Later, at around 8:20 that morning, King was picked up on SOS Thrift Store’s surveillance camera in town.

“Come to find out that the guy was wanted in three shootings,” Hedgecock said. “And once we figured out who he was and got a press release out, we started getting sightings of him south of antlers we’ve been following leads since.”

Management at SOS say King stole a change of clothes, and took off.

Deputies say his last known sighting was on HWY 271, near Beaver Creek Bridge at around 10 a.m.

“(King has) tattoo of sate of Louisiana on his neck, ties to Galveston, Houston, and Dallas,” Sheriff Hedgecock said. “We’re thinking that’s where he’s headed.”

Court records show King to be around 27-years-old from Bastrop, Louisiana.

According to those same records, King was just put on probation last week in Garvin County, for knowingly concealing stolen property and misdemeanor drug and alcohol charges.

King is considered to be armed and dangerous, and deputies say they have reason to believe that he will hurt anyone.

If you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

