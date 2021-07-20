Texoma Local
Tuesday’s Weather Another “Winner”

But we could see our first 100-degree day of the year by next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Water vapor imagery shows high pressure building over the western states and a second region over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. These two heat sources will eventually merge over the middle of the nation next week and fire up a good old-fashioned heat wave. This high aloft will mostly likely be our primary weather factor for the next few weeks.

In the meantime, clear mild nights and sunny seasonably hot days will give way to warmer nights and “very hot” daytime conditions beginning Saturday, and probably through all of next week. Thus, our first 100-degree day of the year is possible within the next week to 10 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday:  Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot

Monday: Sunny, Very Hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Very Hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow