Tuesday’s Weather Another “Winner”
But we could see our first 100-degree day of the year by next week
Water vapor imagery shows high pressure building over the western states and a second region over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. These two heat sources will eventually merge over the middle of the nation next week and fire up a good old-fashioned heat wave. This high aloft will mostly likely be our primary weather factor for the next few weeks.
In the meantime, clear mild nights and sunny seasonably hot days will give way to warmer nights and “very hot” daytime conditions beginning Saturday, and probably through all of next week. Thus, our first 100-degree day of the year is possible within the next week to 10 days.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Sunny, Very Hot
Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot
Monday: Sunny, Very Hot
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Very Hot
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority