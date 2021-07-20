Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson who had contact with Texas state lawmakers last week, chief of state Drew Hammill said. Six of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with President Joe Biden or other key White House figures.

The news was first reported by Axios.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee Mayfield (AT LARGE), Stoney Ellis (AT LARGE)
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Lee King is the suspect being sought in a double shooting near Vian, Oklahoma, over the...
Multi-agency search continues in Antlers for Okla. double shooting suspect
Maysville woman arrested for 2nd degree rape
Police in Colbert are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision early...
Hit & run that left pedestrian critical under investigation in Colbert

Latest News

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Family member say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says teen died after testing positive for the Delta variant
President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying