Big 12 Football Tour - Oklahoma Sooners

(KXII) - The Oklahoma Sooners have won six conference championships in a row as they head into another year of high expectations.

Last year was supposed to be the transition year. The Sooners finally had an inexperienced quarterback. But Spencer Rattler figured things out quickly, and now, he is the pre-season offensive player in the Big 12.

“(Rattler) is starting to put on more muscle and move a little bit better, more explosive,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “You hope that shows up from a durability standpoint. Certainly mobility, in and out of the pocket, being a factor in the run game. He’s already talented getting out of the pocket, extending plays. If you can increase his ability to that, you give him a chance to do the things he does the very best.”

“Coach Riley has done a great job of making sure the offense has fit every single quarterback,” tight end Jeremiah Hall said. “It makes a world of difference for Spencer returning for his second year. I think you’ll see him take that next step. In my opinion, I think he already has over the Spring and over the Summer.”

