Choctaw Cultural Center opens Friday

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - After nearly 8 years in the making, the new Choctaw Cultural Center opens this week.

“Choctaw Culture is alive and well and this is the place to celebrate that,” Senior Director of Choctaw Cultural Center Stacey Halfmoon said.

Choctaw Cultural Center is a way to showcase the history of the Chahta people.

“Everywhere you look in the cultural center whether it’s the flooring, the walls, the designs, even the chandeliers, those are all embedded with Choctaw culture and meaning,” Halfmoon said.

A cultural committee traveled the United States to gather information from other tribal centers and see their stories.

The $75 million project sits on 22 acres and is over 100 thousand square feet.

It features two exhibit halls, an art gallery, living village, classrooms, a children’s area, and an auditorium.

“We’ve worked very hard to make sure everything is authentic that Choctaw People are telling these stories that all the items in the exhibition are made by Choctaw People so it’s really an authentic experience that we can’t wait to share with the world,” Halfmoon said.

Authentic items include handmade jewelry, baskets, beadwork, a cape of feathers, and artwork.

The nation wants every person who walks through the doors to take away a better understanding of Choctaw culture.

“There’s so much talent within the Choctaw Nation and we are just so appreciative of what everyone has contributed to make this such a special place,” Halfmoon said.

