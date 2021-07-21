Man accused of driving to Sherman for child sex crimes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Devin Lee Davis is accused of driving all the way from Houston to Sherman with the intent to abuse two children sexually.

The sheriff’s office said the whole thing started over social media.

“Before social media was a thing, obviously we didn’t have these types of cases, but as it becomes more and more popular, we see them more and more in our cases,” said Nikki Newton, who works for Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Predators online are something Newton said anyone with a child needs to be on the lookout for.

Administration Captain for Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Hall, said it happens locally too.

“I would love to say that it’s not common, but I would say that within the last probably about 2 or 3 months, we’ve had several different instances of the same type of predator type of behavior,” said Hall.

Deputies said the recent arrest of Devin Lee Davis stands as a testament to the need to guard kids online.

They say Davis took a nearly five-hour road trip just because another adult online said he could secure him access to two 14-year-olds for sexual abuse.

But, police got wind of this, and when he arrived in Sherman, they were there to greet him instead.

Now he’s in jail on a $400,00 bond.

“Our investigators work really hard being proactive, trying to go after these folks,” said Hall. “At the end of the day, our kids are the most important thing, so we’re going to do everything we can to protect them.”

Parents can do a few things to help prevent this too.

“There are a lot of instances where kids don’t realize when they are in an unsafe situation, and adults have to be the ones to catch that for them,” said Newton. “So, parents need to be monitoring what their kids are doing, and if they see something, say something.”

Newton said if you decide to monitor your kid’s activity online, you need to be open and honest with them about why and remind them that they are not the ones who would get in trouble.

She said it also helps to learn more about online safety, like what apps are popular and how people can take advantage of kids on them.

Plus, teaching consent from an early age is critical.

For more resources on internet safety, visit cacgc.org.

