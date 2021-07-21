Texoma Local
Sherman Planning and Zoning approves 903 Brewers for new location

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved 903 Brewers’ plan for a new facility and the next step is bringing the plans before city council.

“Right now we are broken into two buildings, our tap room and restaurant on one side and our production facility on the other side,” said 903 Brewers owner Jeremy Roberts. “At the new facility, you’ll be able to have a beer, have a burger, have a pizza and look into the production facility and see the guys brewing the beer, see them packaging the beer and see how the magic happens.”

Roberts says business at 903 is outgrowing their current facility on the 1700 block of South Elm, both figuratively and literally.

“Currently where we’re at we have 14 feet ceilings and at the new building we’re going to have 28 foot ceilings,” Roberts said. “We’ll be able to get much larger tanks there and we’ll be able to produce a lot more beer.”

Roberts has his eyes set on a plot of land at 3232 Northgate Drive in Sherman for the new site of 903 Brewers. The new 903 will feature a taproom, restaurant, warehouse, grain silos and will feature a 4000 square foot mezzanine and a 10 thousand square foot patio, 162 parking spaces, indoor seating for 150 people.

“This new facility is going to be first class and Sherman’s really going to be proud of it,” Roberts said.

The new facility, Roberts said, will be closer to the highway and easier for trucks importing their products to access.

“I think it will be great, the people will come, the atmosphere will be the same, the beer’s always good and I think it will bring in a lot of people from out of town up to Sherman,” said 903 customer, Sarah Wright.

Roberts said guests seated outside at the new building will be able to see inside the tap room and the brewery.

“We’re going to have a self guided tour where you’ll be able to walk out, and up to see where the beer’s brewed, the canning line’s going and the fermentation tanks,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the new facility will help 903 “grow our brand” and get the brewery to the point where they can start selling in all 50 states throughout the US, as well as Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

