Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Slowly Warming Up...

And downright hot by the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low tracking to our west but an area of moisture welling up to its east may bring isolated showers here Thursday or Friday. It’s a 10% kind of deal. If you were to look at a wider view, you will see an upper high which will be the primary player in our weather for the next couple of weeks.

The steering winds forecast shows the upper high over Colorado shifting eastward and expanding to dominate more than half of the country by early next week. This means an increase in the heat over Texoma to the tune of 7 to 10 degrees by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Heat Index readings will rise quite a bit this weekend, here are forecast figures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Friday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Saturday:  Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot

Monday: Sunny, Very Hot

Tuesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Wednesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Quick Stop Food Store on SH-56 in Savoy.
Man killed in Savoy shooting
A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Quick Stop Food Store on SH-56 in Savoy.
Man shot and killed in Savoy, alleged shooter not charged
Top: Stoney D. Ellis (AT LARGE) Bottom from left: Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee...
Second Bryan Co. escapee captured; one remains at large
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Man drowns at Lake Texoma
Maysville woman arrested for 2nd degree rape

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow