Slowly Warming Up...

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low tracking to our west but an area of moisture welling up to its east may bring isolated showers here Thursday or Friday. It’s a 10% kind of deal. If you were to look at a wider view, you will see an upper high which will be the primary player in our weather for the next couple of weeks.

The steering winds forecast shows the upper high over Colorado shifting eastward and expanding to dominate more than half of the country by early next week. This means an increase in the heat over Texoma to the tune of 7 to 10 degrees by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Heat Index readings will rise quite a bit this weekend, here are forecast figures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Friday: Mostly Sunny, 10% Showers

Saturday: Sunny, Very Hot

Sunday: Sunny, Very Hot

Monday: Sunny, Very Hot

Tuesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Wednesday: Sunny, Very Hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority