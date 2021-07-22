Family of Colbert hit and run victim says they want answers

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - The family of the Colbert hit and run victim have come forward. They believe it wasn’t a hit and run, but that Brigitte Jones was left on the side of U.S. Highway 69/75. What they believe happened and what they’re asking from the community.

Stacy Auten said Brigitte Jones is like a little sister to her.

“10 years ago she owned a home, owned a business, had a husband, had a normal happy life, had her sons,” said Auten.

Auten said lately Jones hasn’t made good life choices.

“Just because she’s made poor life choices does not mean she deserves this, just to be forgotten and on the side of the road,” said Auten.

Colbert police said Monday Jones was hit by a car while she was crossing U.S. Highway 69/75 near mile marker 3, and that the car continued southbound without stopping. She’s been in ICU since.

“They did the MRI and she does have brain activity so that’s really good news,” said Auten.

But her injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.

“It almost looks like something struck her but to be rolling down the road and not to have any road rash or anything is just really bizarre,” said Auten.

Jones has a broken neck, a severe laceration to the head, and wounds on her fists.

“It just looks like she got into a fight and she lost. And how that now is determined to be just a hit and run and that’s the end of it is beyond me,” said Auten.

Colbert police said they are investigating it as a hit and run until evidence of something else is presented.

“Her clothes that she had on the night that this happened are still here at the hospital. They have not been collected,” said Auten.

They’re asking for anyone who knows anything that may have happened to Jones between Sunday and Monday to reach out to them.

“She’s got two sons up there. She’s got a mama up there crying. There are people that love her and that wanna know what happened,” said Auten.

