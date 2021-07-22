Gainesville motel robbed at gunpoint.

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville Police are searching for a man who robbed a motel at gun point just before 1 am Wednesday.

Police say the man went into the Days Inn on I-35 and US Highway 82 asking about room rates, when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the concierge demanding money from the register before taking off.

The clerk was not injured and there is no word on how much money was taken.

Gainesville Police said the man is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was seen in the surveillance wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a white mask.

He was driving a red Nissan Titan crew cab truck with Texas tags.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call the Gainesville Police Department.

