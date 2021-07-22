Man arrested for DWI after semi truck crash in Sherman.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One man was arrested for DWI driving a semi truck after he hit another semi on Highway 75 in Sherman around 10:20 Wednesday.

Sherman Police responded to Exit 61 on Texoma Parkway on northbound US Highway 75 after they said a semi with Indiana plates passed another semi on the left when the trailer they were towing hit the passenger side of the other truck.

No one was injured, but the driver of the semi truck with Indiana plates was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was arrested for DWI.

Police say that driver was reported speeding in Van Alstyne headed north earlier in the night. Police say the driver also struck a jeep just moments before hitting the other semi truck.

