Man sought as witness in Tulsa murder now suspected in Wright City shooting

WRIGHT CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The FBI, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting in Wright City around 9 a.m. Thursday that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

It happened at a house near 9th and Main Street.

The victim was flown to a Plano hospital and was listed in stable condition Thursday evening.

Officers say they believe Wendell Alexander is responsible for the shooting and are looking for him now.

Since the victim is a member of the Choctaw nation and it happened on tribal land, the FBI is now in charge of this investigation.

That has to do with the McGirt Ruling.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says both Alexander and the victim had left the scene by the time they arrived but EMS was able to make contact with the victim and get them the care they needed.

Tulsa Police also have a warrant out for Alexander.

They say he is a material witness in the homicide of Eric Graves on March 13.

People who live near the scene are asked to stay on the lookout.

Anyone with information should contact the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.

