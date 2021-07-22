Texoma Local
Sherman City Council plans on increasing water rates

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman residents might see a change in their water bill soon.

A few years ago, the city built a 30 million dollar water treatment plant to treat Texoma water.

Now, it’s time to pay the bills.

The city council decided to go with a smooth increase, meaning customers can expect to see their bill slowly go up by 4 to 5 percent over the next five years.

City officials said the investment is worth it.

“Water, as we saw in February during the storm, is one of, if not the most important service that the city of Sherman provides,” said Nate Strauch, the Sherman Community and Support Services Manager. “So we want to make sure that our infrastructure is strong and we are capable of sustaining the growth that we know is going to happen in the next couple of years.”

Residents can expect to see rates go up starting October first.

