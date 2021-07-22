Superior Track sending over 30 athletes to state

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Student-athletes have a lot of options when it comes to what they want to do with their summer. The Superior Track Club in Sherman offers runners from across the area a chance to improve their craft. This year, that mission has certainly been accomplished.

The goal at Superior Track Club is to allow area athletes to work on their skills, improve their time and maybe, get to state. That happened for 32 area athletes. These athletes will represent Sherman, Denison and several smaller towns across Texoma in the state meet next week.

“It’s a good support system,” hurdler Atlanta Fabare said. “They push you and want to see you do better. It’s very supportive.”

“The area showed us so much love,” Superior head coach Jumar McNealy said. “We had kids coming from everywhere. We had so many, a ton of kids. I was expecting about 30 total, but we actually had about 80, and now we have around 30 going to state. It’s a tremendous opportunity for them and for us to be along side of them. It’s to try to get them to the next level in sports and get them some exposure as well.”

This group will travel to Corpus Christi for the TAAF State Meet on July 29th to the 31st. When they do hit the track they are all hoping to experience the same thing, winning a medal.

