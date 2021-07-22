Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Eating Your Greens

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Quick Stop Food Store on SH-56 in Savoy.
Man shot and killed in Savoy, alleged shooter not charged
Two years ago a Sherman teenager was found in Colorado, alive, after she and another teenager...
Former Sherman runaway recounts days before she was found
Sherman Planning and Zoning approves 903 Brewers for new location.
Sherman Planning and Zoning approves 903 Brewers for new location
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say
Top: Stoney D. Ellis (AT LARGE) Bottom from left: Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee...
Second Bryan Co. escapee captured; one remains at large

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Eating Your Greens
TMC Medical Minutes-Exercise – Summer Heat
TMC Medical Minutes-Exercise – Summer Heat
TMC Medical Minutes-Arthritis and its Effects on our Hands
TMC Medical Minutes-Arthritis and its Effects on our Hands