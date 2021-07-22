Train collides with semi-truck causing multi car accident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A train collided with a semi in Ada this morning.

According to Lisa Bratcher with the city of Ada said it happened around 10:45 this morning on Mississippi avenue near Arlington street.

She says the truck was headed south and stopped on the train tracks when a train headed east collided with the vehicle.

Bratcher said that the initial impact caused the truck to hit another car and that car hit another vehicle.

Two of the drivers, including the truck driver, were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

