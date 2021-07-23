Texoma Local
Ada to become Purple Heart City

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (City of Ada) – The City of Ada is proud to honor our military men and women as we become an official Purple Heart City on August 13, 2021.

The Purple Heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier and is specifically awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782.

A presentation and reception will take place on Friday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Irving Community Center (530 W. 5th). Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (State of Oklahoma), Larry Van Schuyver will present a plaque, and Mayor Tre’ Landrum will read a proclamation. “This is a way to honor and recognize the sacrifice of Purple Heart Recipients,” Commander Van Schuyver said.

All Purple Heart recipients and their families (living or departed), are invited and encouraged to attend. The public is welcome also.

-City of Ada

